Watch the Trailer for the I Am Paul Walker Tribute Documentary
Paul Walker was best known for his acting career, but that doesn't mean light can't be cast at his life beyond the screen.
On Wednesday, Paramount Network released the trailer for the next installment in its I Am docu-series, which will focus on the life of deceased film star Paul Walker. The episode will feature interviews with Walker's family and closest friends and will share details of his life not known to many of his fans, including a fascination with marine biology and under-the-radar humanitarian work.
Film director Wayne Kramer, with whom Walker worked on 2006's Running Scared, creator of the Fast and Furious franchise Rob Cohen, and one of the series' co-stars Tyrese Gibson pierce the first layer of the actor's life, allowing an inside look at his acting career. Childhood friends do the same for the actor's young and social life, while Paul Walker's brothers Cody and Caleb, sister Ashlie, and uncle Rhett talk about his family and personal life.
Previous subjects of Paramount Network's I Am series include Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen, Martin Luther King Jr., Heath Ledger, and other high-profile public figures. Paul Walker's episode debuts August 11, at 9 p.m. EST on the Paramount Network.
Paul Walker was killed in a tragic accident on November 30, 2015, when riding in a fresh-out-of-storage Porsche Carrera GT driven by close friend Roger Rodas to a Reach Out Worldwide charity event for typhoon victims. Despite Walker building a career on films that glorify street racing, he was not at fault, as Rodas was driving the Porsche on dry-rotted tires with no grip. When Rodas sped up, the Porsche's grip disappeared, and the car collided with a lamppost, catching fire. His death occurred during filming for Furious 7, and put production on hiatus.
The film series that made Walker's name continues on, with a series spinoff starring Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby in lead roles due in theaters July 26, 2019.
