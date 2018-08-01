Watch the Trailer for the I Am Paul Walker Tribute Documentary

On Wednesday, Paramount Network released the trailer for the next installment in its I Am docu-series, which will focus on the life of deceased film star Paul Walker. The episode will feature interviews with Walker's family and closest friends and will share details of his life not known to many of his fans, including a fascination with marine biology and under-the-radar humanitarian work.

Film director Wayne Kramer, with whom Walker worked on 2006's Running Scared, creator of the Fast and Furious franchise Rob Cohen, and one of the series' co-stars Tyrese Gibson pierce the first layer of the actor's life, allowing an inside look at his acting career. Childhood friends do the same for the actor's young and social life, while Paul Walker's brothers Cody and Caleb, sister Ashlie, and uncle Rhett talk about his family and personal life.