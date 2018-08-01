Honda Civic Type R Sets Lap Record for FWD Cars at Estoril Circuit

Tiago Monteiro said, “We came here with a goal to beat the existing lap record set by the previous car but you can never take anything for granted – I mean it’s a lap record so it’s no easy feat. You have to have supreme confidence in the car to attack around Estoril, and the new Type R is just so powerful, smooth and confidence-inspiring. We beat the lap record, smashed the record actually.”

He later added, “The Type R is very stable and has very good braking efficiency and an amazing engine so it just feels like you are driving a race car – on the track it’s easy to forget that it’s a proper road car, but then you can drive it home. The new Type R is a big evolution. I mean we’re talking about a totally different car in terms of design, aero, suspension, geometries, engine, but more than anything the feeling of driving the car.”

The new lap record at Estoril is the fourth front-wheel-drive lap record set by Honda in 2018, which forms part of a bigger five circuit challenge it has tasked the Civic Type R with. Not too long ago, the hothatch also claimed the fastest times at Magny-Cours, Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone. You can catch all the tire-screeching action in the video below.