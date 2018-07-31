For Better or Worse, the Nissan Juke Is No More

According to a report by Automotive News, Nissan's ever-polarizing Juke subcompact crossover is—in the U.S. at least—discontinued. Dead. Donezo. Finito.

The report explicitly blames its demise on weak U.S. sales brought on by the Juke's, er, divisive styling. In 2017, Nissan reportedly sold just 10,157 Jukes in this country, 48 percent less than the year before.

The small crossover has, however, found decent success in the European market where Juke sales totaled approximately 95,000 in 2017. In fact, the company's plant in Sunderland, U.K. just celebrated building its millionth Juke two weeks ago. Europeans apparently love this crossover so much, they went and built a million of 'em. Yeah, I was surprised too.