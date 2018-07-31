A New BMW Z4 M Probably Isn't Happening: Report
BMW M boss Frank van Meel reportedly said there just isn't a big enough market for such a car.
We know the new Supra-based BMW Z4 will come in a mildly-hot M40i guise but don't count on a revival of the hardcore Z4 M. According to Car and Driver, BMW M boss Frank van Meel stated that the M40i will likely be as fast as the Z4 gets, alleging that there just isn't a market for a full-M roadster.
"Let me put it this way: I think the M40i is the perfect positioning regarding performance of that car," said van Meel. "It's quite close to the M2, so we're really happy with the overall concept of that car being an M40i. If you would go any higher, it would be very, very narrow in customer groups."
When we reached out to BMW for further comment, a company spokesperson supported van Meel's stance by pointing to the last Z4 M's limited sales figures. According to BMW M Registry, just 5,387 cars were produced in its two-and-a-half year production run from 2006 to 2008, and 3,041 of those were sold in North America.
The BMW rep told The Drive, "Those numbers are closer to limited or special edition production numbers today such as the upcoming M3 CS and M4 CS than to full production vehicles. Both are also based on already existing M vehicles." Around 500 M3 CS's and 500 M4 CS's are allocated for the U.S.
The last-gen E89 Z4 made from 2009 to 2016 never got an M model.
In contrast, it has been rumored that the Toyota Supra that shares a platform and engines with the new Z4 will eventually be offered in four distinct performance tiers including a super-hot GRMN version, which apparently stands for Gazoo Racing tuned by "Meister of Nürburgring."
- RELATEDMysterious BMW Production Car Teased, Unveiling at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Aug. 23Spoiler alert: it's almost certainly the production version of the new Z4.READ NOW
- RELATEDDon't Expect the Toyota Supra and BMW Z4 to Drive The SameApparently, Toyota's 'pure sports car' will offer little in the way of comfort and practicality.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Drops Z4 Prototype Shots, Discusses M40i VariantBMW clarifies how the Z4 and its M Performance variant will differ.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch These Massachusetts Bros Crash a BMW Z4 Immediately After Buying ItMeet the new face of regret.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is BMW's Next-Gen Z4 ConceptWe already knew what it would be powered by, but now we know what it might look like.READ NOW