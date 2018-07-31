Watch Philippine Strongman Duterte Crush $5.2 Million in Confiscated Exotics and Motorcycles

When it comes to intimidation, few do it quite as well—by which we mean cruelly—as dictators. Just ask Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, who on Monday presided over the crushing demise of what reported amounted to approximately $5.2 million in confiscated automobiles and $340,000 in motorcycles, in what was described as an act of "condemnation and public destruction."

According to the Daily Mail, 68 cars and seven motorcycles were destroyed during the stunt in the northern Philippine port city of Sta Ana, Cagayan. The vehicles were among 800 recently confiscated by customs officials while being smuggled into the country, according to a statement by the president's office.

"I did this because you have to show to the world that you have a viable place of investment and business," Duterte said, according to the Daily Mail. "'And the only way to show it is that you are productive and that you have the economy, to absorb the productivity of the population."

Footage from the event clearly displays a wide variety of sports cars and luxury sedans going under the 'dozer, including at least one Lamborghini Gallardo, several 996- and 997-generation Porsche 911s, and numerous Mercedes-Benz and BMW models. A handful of Japanese sport coupes, including some Nissan 350Zs and at least one Toyota Celica, are also present, as well as several motorcycles. (We also caught sight of a Chevy SSR in there, because apparently that oddball smallblock-powred convertible trucklet counts as exotic over in the Philippines.)