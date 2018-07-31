The Toyota Tercel from Sorry to Bother You Is for Sale

In case you haven't seen it, Sorry to Bother You is a comedy currently in theaters about a broke telemarketer named Cassius "Cash" Green, played by Lakeith Stanfield of the FX show Atlanta and the movie Straight Outta Compton. In order to provide for his girlfriend and uncle, Green makes his way through the ranks of a telemarketing agency. And making periodic appearances in the film is a 1990-something Toyota Tercel with mismatched body panels.

The Tercel was given to Green’s character as a gift from his uncle. In the car's on-screen appearances, it usually has a cloud of steam spewing from the hood. There's also a gag where Green has to operate the Tercel's broken windshield wipers by tugging on a creatively placed piece of rope. If those all sound like desirable features to you, then boy are you in luck, because that exact car is currently up for sale on the movie's official site.

In the film's online store, next to some merchandise such as tee-shirts and stickers, is a listing for the car. The item in question is described as "Cash's Tercel," and comes with a brief but apt description.

"The one and only Cassius Green Toyota Tercel. Get a buddy on wiper duty and take this original movie prop for a spin.”

An actual car

Drives!

Look in the ashtray, there’s 40 cents...for gas.

What does an actual movie prop car that drives cost? Well, according to the site, exactly $24,999 and 40 cents. That figure is quite a bit more than the Tercel sedan's Kelly Blue Book value of $629 to $1,472, but a price must be paid for the exclusivity of owning an actual piece of the film.

If you, or someone you know, is thinking about shelling out the money for this Tercel, please let us know in the comments down below.