Audi Teases PB 18 E-Tron Electric Concept Car Ahead of Pebble Beach
The brand-described 'show car' draws plenty of inspiration from Audi's Le Mans legacy.
Audi has released a teaser image of something it calls the PB 18 E-Tron, a concept car slated to debut at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance scheduled for late August.
Powered by electricity alone, the Peanut Butter 18 uses tech "inspired" by the German automaker's old R18 Le Mans series-winning race car. Judging from the single, dark headshot, the car looks to be low-as-hell, wider than the Port Mann Bridge with a Rocket Bunny body kit, and undoubtedly Le Mans-inspired. We can also see a distinctive, LED headlight signature and the edges of a rear spoiler poking out from behind the greenhouse. Unless the Pam Beesly 18 decides to go the way of the mouthless Tesla, a corporate Audi hexagonal/octagonal grille is almost guaranteed here.
In all seriousness, its name stands for Pebble Beach and the year in which it'll be introduced. Pebble Beach 2018...PB 18, get it?
Anywho, the Audi Pebble Beach 18 E-Tron will make its public debut on the evening of August 23 and be on display at The Quail, Laguna Seca, and—of course—the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn in the days that follow.
In the company's press release, Audi bills this as a "show car" and a "futuristic electric design study" which is basically code for "this probably won't reach production." What will reach production, however, is the company's upcoming electric crossover known simply as the E-Tron. U.S. pre-orders for that vehicle will open in September at which time interested parties can plop down a $1,000 refundable deposit, Tesla-style. Current speculation has pegged the E-Tron to get 248 miles of range per charge.
