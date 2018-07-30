Audi Teases PB 18 E-Tron Electric Concept Car Ahead of Pebble Beach

Audi has released a teaser image of something it calls the PB 18 E-Tron, a concept car slated to debut at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance scheduled for late August.

Powered by electricity alone, the Peanut Butter 18 uses tech "inspired" by the German automaker's old R18 Le Mans series-winning race car. Judging from the single, dark headshot, the car looks to be low-as-hell, wider than the Port Mann Bridge with a Rocket Bunny body kit, and undoubtedly Le Mans-inspired. We can also see a distinctive, LED headlight signature and the edges of a rear spoiler poking out from behind the greenhouse. Unless the Pam Beesly 18 decides to go the way of the mouthless Tesla, a corporate Audi hexagonal/octagonal grille is almost guaranteed here.

In all seriousness, its name stands for Pebble Beach and the year in which it'll be introduced. Pebble Beach 2018...PB 18, get it?