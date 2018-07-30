This One-of-Two, Corvette-Engined, Ferrari Formula 1-Inspired Race Car Could Be Yours

If you're unfamiliar with the Scarbo name, don't feel bad; the company has been around for a decade, but has kept a fairly low profile, all things considered. The car seen here in the Mecum listings is actually the very first SVF1 ever made, and one of only two in existence. The styling pays tribute to the glorious Ferrari 312 that competed in the 1967 Formula 1 season, with the aluminum sheetmetal crafted by hand before being slathered in dreamy, Maranello-spec Rosso Corsa red paint. Beneath that corrosion-proof skin, however, lies a modern-day chassis banged out of MIG-welded chrome-moly tube steel, ready to stand up to the rigors of racing—or, should things go pear-shaped, to protect the driver in the event of a crash.

The 6.2-liter General Motors smallblock hanging out a couple inches behind the driver's head puts out 425 horsepower, which only sounds wimpy because a) we live in the era of 700-plus horsepower stock muscle cars and b) you seem to have forgotten this car weighs 1,280 pounds. In other words, each of those ponies only has 3.01 pounds of car to move about. A Ferrari LaFerrari, by comparison, has a power-to-weight ratio of 3.67 lbs/hp. (That said, given the tiny starting weight, a driver's poundage will make a far greater impact on the Scarbo's performance than it would on the Jesus Ferrari, so any buyer should consider his or her purchase a good incentive to also hire a personal trainer.)

Power flows to the back wheels through a five-speed manual transmission and an open differential; remarkably, in spite of the car's Apollo program-era appearance, all those ponies and torques are constrained through a three-mode traction control system. A wishbone suspension with two-way adjustable dampers connects the slim, light body to the retro-sleek, gold-anodized, forged aluminum wheels sitting inside Avon racing rubber.