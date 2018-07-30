The BMW M2 Competition Will Puff Out 410 Horsepower

BMW announced Monday that when the M2 Competition arrives to replace the M2 in BMW's M lineup, it will do so with an armful of opposite lock to keep its 410 horsepower under control.

The official horsepower output of the M2 Competition's 3.0 liter, twin-turbo inline six beats the previously reported figure of 405, though torque remains unchanged at 406 pound-feet. Zero-to-60 tumbles away in 4.2 seconds when equipped with the dual-clutch transmission, or 4.4 with the six-speed manual. Top speed of a standard M2 Competition will be limited 250 kph (155 mph), but customers that specify the M Driver's Package will see the limiter raised to 280 kmh (174 mph). Any faster, clearly, would be dangerous.