The BMW M2 Competition Will Puff Out 410 Horsepower
BMW has announced a full roster of performance specifications for the M2 Competition, most of them better than previously thought.
BMW announced Monday that when the M2 Competition arrives to replace the M2 in BMW's M lineup, it will do so with an armful of opposite lock to keep its 410 horsepower under control.
The official horsepower output of the M2 Competition's 3.0 liter, twin-turbo inline six beats the previously reported figure of 405, though torque remains unchanged at 406 pound-feet. Zero-to-60 tumbles away in 4.2 seconds when equipped with the dual-clutch transmission, or 4.4 with the six-speed manual. Top speed of a standard M2 Competition will be limited 250 kph (155 mph), but customers that specify the M Driver's Package will see the limiter raised to 280 kmh (174 mph). Any faster, clearly, would be dangerous.
Waste gases from the six-pot engine breathe out through a dual exhaust with electronically-controlled butterfly valves for multimodal operation, and the engine sweats its heat through a redesigned cooling system, featuring a redesigned front skirt and larger grille. Optional grey M Sport brake calipers stand at the ready to bring the party to a halt, their job made easier by the weight saved (and rigidity added) by carbon fiber-reinforced polymer struts and bulkhead struts.
Outside, exclusive Hockenheim Silver paint can be specified, though some may find any combination of silver and Hockenheim uncomfortable after the German Grand Prix. Fear not Tifosi: Optional M Sport bucket seats complete with shoulder-height glowing M2 badging can coddle the pain of Vettel's crash away.
Prices for the M2 Competition have not yet been released, though we suspect its improvements will come with a small premium over the outgoing M2's $52,500 MSRP. The Drive contacted BMW for additional information on the M2 Competition, and we will update when we receive a response.
