2019 Lexus ES to Start at $39,500

​The Lexus ES has long carried a reputation of being an affordable, reliable option in mid-size luxury sedans. With pricing newly announced for the 2019 model, it looks like the next generation of the ES will continue that reputation as a value proposition.

Pricing for the 2019 Lexus ES 350 starts at $39,500, which is a slight $550 increase over the previous model. If you want a more efficient variant, the hybrid ES 300h can be had for as little as $41,310, which is a $510 decrease over the previous model year. That means the ES is following the trend within Lexus of the price gap between conventional cars and their hybrid counterparts getting smaller, making hybrid more affordable.

Upgrading to the sporty ES 350 F Sport gives you retuned suspension, a more aggressive exterior, 19-inch wheels, and a unique aluminum interior which will cost at least $44,035. Unfortunately, none of these prices include the destination fee of $1,025.

Along with pricing, Lexus has also announced fuel economy figures for the new round of ES sedans. The standard ES 350, with an output of 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque from its 3.5-liter V-6, will return 22 city/33 highway/26 combined mpg. That means an improvement in power, torque, and fuel economy over the previous ES. The ES 350 F Sport achieves the same city fuel economy but gets 31 highway/25 combined mpg.

As for the hybrid, Lexus is boasting the most fuel-efficient luxury car without a plug. Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated with Toyota’s hybrid drive system returns 215 horsepower and 43 city/45 highway/44 combined mpg. That’s excellent, class-leading fuel economy for a luxury car this size.

Expect the handsome new Lexus ES to start hitting showrooms later this year.