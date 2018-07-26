The Apollo IE May Be Capable of 1,000 Horsepower, Revving to 11,000 RPM
Apollo says its Intensa Emozione hypercar can rev to 11,000 RPM and make 1,000 horsepower—if someone can pay for the development.
Never before have multimillionaires been so spoilt for choice in the market of thousand-plus horsepower hypercars. Their decision is about to get a lot simpler, as Apollo Automobil stated in a video released Thursday that its limited-run Intensa Emozione hypercar, with its naturally aspirated, 780-horsepower, 6.3 liter V-12 is capable of even more power and RPM with further development.
"We've done a feasibility study that basically at an additional cost [sic], if a client wishes, we can do further development work on the engine to extract 1,000 horsepower, still being naturally aspirated," states Ryan Berris, general manager of Apollo Automobil, in a video released by Carfection. "The engine would rev to over 11,000 RPM, and would have a compression ratio of 16.5:1."
"780 to 800 horsepower is more than enough, especially because the car is lightweight," continued Berris, with regard to why the IE does not already make this power figure already.
The Drive reached out to Apollo Automobil for more information on what design modifications would be required for its V-12 to pair with a Spinal Tap tachometer, and we will update when we have a response.
More production cars than ever before are breaking into four-figure horsepower territory. The Apollo IE, developed with the aid of Mercedes-AMG spinoff HWA, is not yet a member of this club, but the right cash infusion from a customer could in theory sponsor its entry. Of greater interest is that the Apollo IE is part of a smaller group of high-revving, naturally aspirated hypercars, a battleground wherein its only current competition is the 700 horsepower Brabham BT62. Few other modern hypercars—the Brabham included—rev anywhere near 9,000 RPM, let alone beyond. The Mercedes-AMG Project One will do 11,000 with its Formula 1-derived, turbocharged, 1.6-liter hybrid V-6, but its engine doesn't quite compare with a 6.3-liter, naturally aspirated V-12. Few things do.
