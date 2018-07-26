2019 Ford F-150 Limited: The Luxurious Raptor You've Been Waiting For

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Ford F-150 Limited

Topline: The 2019 Ford F-150 in Limited trim is the most powerful and most luxurious half-ton pickup truck ever to be produced by the Blue Oval. It's equally as powerful as the Baja-inspired F-150 Raptor, but its soft leathers, genuine wood, and massaging seats offer the perfect balance of brawn and finesse.

What's New: For 2019, Ford focused on two areas that are most important to pickup truck customers: What's under the hood, and what's under their butts. In this case, the EcoBoost engine derived directly from the Raptor is dropped into the swankiest F-150, so customers can enjoy the power and efficiency of the high-output 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that produces 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Adding a little more crescendo to the powerful engine is a new dual exhaust system with dual exhaust tips smoothly integrated into new rear bumper cutouts, which oddly enough, look identical to the ones found in the, you guessed it, Raptor.