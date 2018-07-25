This Aston Martin DP215 Le Mans Prototype Could Sell for $25M at Monterey

This year's Monterey auction put on by RM Sotheby's is all about breaking records. The list of big name, big money cars that will cross the auction block includes a Ferrari 250 GTO that may be the most expensive car ever sold at a public auction, and some other goodies that would make a classic motorsport enthusiast explode with excitement.

Although it's not nearly as much as the aforementioned Ferrari, a 1963 Aston Martin DP215 Grand Touring Works Prototype that's headed to the Monterey block may become the most expensive British car ever sold at auction. RM Sotheby's predicts that this Le Mans racer will sell for between $20 million and $25 million, and it will beat the record if it brings in more than $22.6 million, which is what a 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 sold for at last year's auction.

This DP215 was the last and best car in the Development Project series of prototype racers headed by Aston Martin Lagonda boss David Brown. Lighter, more powerful, and more aerodynamic than the DP212 and DP214, the one-off DP215 is seen as the best race car Aston put out during the 1960s.

It was entered in the Le Mans Prototype class in the 1963 24 Hours of Le Mans, alongside other DP cars in the GT class that were designed to take on the competing Ferrari 250s. With Phil Hill at the wheel, the DP215 was clocked at 198.6 mph on the Mulsanne Straight (before it was even finished accelerating), the first car to officially reach speeds faster than 300 kph (186 mph) at Le Mans. Unfortunately, both the DP215 and the other DP prototypes failed to finish thanks to gearbox problems.