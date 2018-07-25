2019 Audi Q3: Ingolstadt's Smallest Crossover Evolves

Year, Make, Model: As predicted by previous rumors, Audi has taken the wraps off of its second-generation 2019 Q3. The subcompact crossover rivals the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA while slotting, naturally, between the Q2 and Q5 in Audi's lineup.

What's New: Audi's entry-level SUV is all-new for 2019, coming in with a fresh design that's sportier and punchier than the one it replaces. Its large, octagonal corporate grille coupled with some handsomely sculpted fenders make for a small luxury crossover that looks scrappy yet dignified, albeit not overly exciting. Par for the luxury crossover course, then.

Stepping inside, the Q3 gets Audi's 10.25-inch virtual cockpit in lieu of traditional gauges as well as a 10.1-inch touchscreen on a center console that's tilted precisely ten degrees towards the driver. Sehr sportlich.

Audi says the sophomore Q3 is bigger in all dimensions, with a wheelbase that's 3 inches longer than before. With all the seats folded down, this bad boy can fit a whopping 53.9 cubic feet of cargo.