Teen Boy on Bicycle Hit by Sacramento Police Car

A 16-year-old boy was thrown from his bicycle when a Sacramento police car collided with it Sunday night, reports FOX40.

The boy, identified only as Daniel, was initially stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle, presumably not having lights at night.

"When the officer went to contact the suspect, the suspect broke free and fled from the officers," said Detective Eddie Macaulay with the Sacramento Police Department to FOX40. "The officers radioed that they were in foot pursuit of the suspect. Additional responding officers responded and that's when one of the additional responding patrol cars and the suspect made contact."

By "made contact," Macaulay means physically in this case, when one of the pursuing SUVs collided with Daniel's bicycle. Both vehicles came to a stop in a front yard.

"I flew at least 10 to 15 feet," Daniel told FOX40. "I ain't going to lie to you, it's crazy." The minor was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Outraged neighbors who saw what happened soon came out of their homes and told police exactly what they thought of their actions. Investigators will be reviewing any video available from cruiser dash cams or body cameras to see if any procedures or laws were broken. Since such video is part of the investigation, it may not be released to the public.

Regardless of the internal investigation, Daniel's family plans to take legal action against the Sacramento Police Department because of the incident. Although they permitted general comments, they refused to allow Daniel to make any comments related to the incident itself to reporters.

Additionally, The Sacramento Bee reports that a second person, Coreen Ignacio, was also hit by the same patrol car that struck the boy on the bicycle. The video of an eyewitness interview also shows heavy damage to the back of a BMW 525i parked in the driveway where this occurred. If the officer was trying just to take the fleeing bicycle down it appears there was a great deal of collateral damage in the process.