Five Crucial Moments in FCA Exec Sergio Marchionne's Illustrious Career

Sergio Marchionne may be a household name in today's business sector, but in a world plagued with pompous executives and suit-wearing company dictators, Marchionne stood out for his cool-headed approach to complex problems, and of course, his dazzling array of sweaters. He was 66 years old at the time of his death early Wednesday morning and left behind a legacy of hard and strategic work.

Marchionne was born in Italy but moved to Canada at the age of 13, where he eventually studied philosophy, commerce, and law in Toronto and Windsor before joining the working world with full force in 1983 and ultimately moving abroad as a result. Despite focusing on tax laws and strategies during the initial part of his career, Marchionne quickly built a reputation for being financially savvy and having a knack for improving business processes. As a result, he landed his first executive position in 1989, when he became the executive vice president of Glenex Industries.

After sharpening his leadership skills at the helm of several companies around the world, Marchionne was elected as a member of the board of Italian automaker Fiat in 2003, and then appointed CEO a year later in 2004. These are Marchionne's milestone moments until his departure from FCA last week due to health complications that ultimately led to his death on July 25.

“Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone," said John Elkann, Chairman of Exor, Ferrari, and FCA President. "I believe that the best way to honor his memory is to build on the legacy he left us, continuing to develop the human values of responsibility and openness of which he was the most ardent champion."

2004: Fiat CEO