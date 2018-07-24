Hyundai N Confirms Bespoke Halo Car

Hyundai is preparing to introduce a bespoke, halo N model to sit at the top of the Korean company's performance lineup, a new report says.

Speaking to Auto Express, Hyundai High Performance head Thomas Schemera said that a dedicated N division car not based on an existing Hyundai model is indeed on the automaker's agenda and that the Veloster and i30 N hot hatches were the "completion of the first phase of N vehicles."

"The whole idea is to strengthen the Hyundai brand, to bring more emotion," Schemera told the publication. "I can tell you [Hyundai engineering boss] Albert Biermann and myself are interested in hot things and have some ideas in the pipeline for a halo model—rest assured we are coming up with something."