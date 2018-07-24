Aston Martin Confirms 2019 Production for Lagonda Electric SUV

Aston Martin has confirmed that its upcoming luxury SUV will begin production in 2019. In order to meet the demand it predicts for a luxury performance crossover, Aston is preparing a new manufacturing facility in South Wales that will handle the production of its latest model.

The St Athan plant, which is located in an old Ministry of Defense Royal Air Force training site, is now in its final phase of construction. The last stage of preparation involves the conversion of three of the base's massive hangars into assembly lines. St Athan joins two other locations in the United Kingdom dedicated to producing Aston Martin's lineup: Aston's headquarters in Gaydon and Newport Pagnell, both in England.

“We are delighted at the progress being made at the St Athan site," said Andy Palmer, President and CEO of Aston Martin. "The team have done a fantastic job in advancing the facility and I was incredibly proud to chair our first Board meeting at the new plant. Wales has a long history of engineering excellence and the Board is delighted that it will play such an important part in Aston Martin’s development.”