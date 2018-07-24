IndyCar's James Hinchcliffe Gets Engaged to High School Sweetheart Becky Dalton

IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and actress Becky Dalton are officially tying the knot. The Canadian couple announced their engagement via social media, with Dalton claiming "she's been served a life sentence," and Hinchcliffe tweeting "Until debt do us part."

The couple has become a regular item at all IndyCar races throughout the year, something which always led us to believe the relationship was on the up. Dalton, who spends most of her time between Indianapolis, Canada, and wherever IndyCar is racing on a given weekend, rekindled with Hinchcliffe following his life-threatening crash in 2015. While the relationship may appear somewhat new to most outsiders, Dalton and Hinchcliffe have known each other since high school when the two attended their senior prom together in 2004.