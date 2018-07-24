2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA-R: A Rumbling Japan-Only Monster

Topline: On Thursday, Subaru Technica International and Subaru announced a new variant of the WRX to celebrate STI's 30th birthday in the form of the WRX STI Type RA-R, a still-hotter version of the $48,995 WRX STI Type RA. What's New: The RA-R shaves a marginal amount of weight from the base model WRX STI, losing just 10 kilograms (22 pounds), much of which likely comes from ditching its rear wing; the carbon fiber mirrors are mostly there for looks.

Subaru

More substantial is the kick up the backside that STI gave the aging EJ20 engine, which will make 325 horsepower and 319 pound-feet of torque, respectively 20 and 29 above base STI levels. This power was gained with a modified exhaust, redesigned intercooler shroud, intake, flywheel, and a retuned engine control unit. Though the RA sheds more weight on paper than the RA-R, the power gap between the two is more significant, and the RA-R's weight advantage over Japan's previous exclusive performance model, the WRX STI S208, stands at 30 kilograms. Many previous special-edition STIs boasted their weight with the spare tire and flat repair kit removed, though Subaru does not advertise the RA-R's weight with these absent. We speculate it to be in the neighborhood of the RA.

Subaru

The RA-R will ride on springs and shocks developed exclusively for the model, and will keep the car's four 245/40ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires in check on all surfaces. Traction is further augmented by active brake vectoring, actuated through new Brembo units. 18-by-8-inch wheels house 18-inch drilled rotors, squeezed by silver-painted, six-piston calipers in front, and two-piston rear.

Subaru WRX STI Type RA-R

Just 500 RA-Rs will be built, all with six-speed manual transmissions, and sold for 4,628,000 million yen before tax ($41,609). Buyers have to get their orders in before Dec. 17, when orders close, provided Subaru doesn't run out well beforehand. Quotable: "Developed under the concepts of 'light weight', 'speed' and 'enjoyment', the TYPE RA-R pursues 'Running, Turning and Stopping', the fundamental performances of an automobile," states Subaru in its press release on the RA-R. "With the power-to-weight ratio exceeding that of S208, the Type RA-R brings 'speed' and 'enjoyment' at the highest level STI complete models have ever brought."

Subaru