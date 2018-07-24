Electric Polestar 2 Will Start at $40,000 and Get 350 Miles of Range: Report

Polestar is preparing to battle Tesla's much-talked-about Model 3 with an electric sedan of its own, the Polestar 2. Company COO Jonathan Goodman recently revealed several vital stats about the upcoming Swedish electric vehicle.

Speaking to Autocar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Goodman says the Polestar 2 will get 400 horsepower, 350 miles of range, and a starting price of around $40,000 (30,000 pounds).

In an email to The Drive, a Polestar spokesperson said that "the car has not reach[ed] spec freeze yet" but the provided figures are "certainly in the ballpark but by no means final." The rep went on to point out that Goodman's stated U.K. price includes taxes, which means an equivalent U.S. sticker price—which typically does not include tax—would be closer to $35,000. Not-so-coincidentally, 35 grand is also the much-publicized price of a stripper-model Model 3 that has yet to be produced.

Goodman also told Autocar that the Polestar 2's 350 miles of range "will represent the lower 'bookend' of our showroom range and, for now, it should give us as much access to the volume end of the EV market as we need." A Tesla Model 3's 75-kilowatt-hour long range battery, for comparison, is advertised to be good for 315 miles.