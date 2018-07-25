2019 Yenko/SC Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport: Two Legendary Nameplates Meet in One Fast Package

With 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque from a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT1 V-8, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is already an impressive performer. Then when you add on the optional Z07 Package ($7,995) which includes performance goodies like Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, four-wheel carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, and Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 summer tires, the Corvette Grand Sport becomes even more impressive as it now offers all of the handling capabilities of the 650 horsepower Corvette Z06 minus the supercharged LT4 V-8. However, for some Corvette enthusiasts, the amount of performance the Grand Sport offers from the factory is just not enough to satisfy their inner Need For Speed. So, this is where Speciality Vehicle Engineering (SVE) enters the discussion with its 835 horsepower Stage I or 1000 horsepower Stage II 2019 Yenko/SC Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport models. For those interested, both the Stage I and Stage II packages are available for both the Corvette Grand Sport coupe and convertible variants equipped with either the standard seven-speed manual or the optional eight-speed automatic transmission. The Stage II 1000 horsepower package for the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport with the Z07 Package and manual transmission adds $69,000 to the price of the base vehicle. The Stage II Package for Corvette Grand Sport models equipped with the automatic transmission adds $78,000 to the base vehicle because of the extensive upgrades required for the automatic gearbox in order to make it capable of handling the upgraded horsepower and torque outputs.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering 2019 Yenko/SC Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Yenko/SC Corvette Grand Sport Coupe Stage II

So, with these fun facts out of the way, its time to see exactly what the customer gets when they send SVE the check for $69,000. For $69,000, Speciality Vehicle Engineering will bore the displacement of the LT-1 V-8 engine from 6.2-liters to 6.8-liters with an Aluminum block, race quality forged 4340 steel crankshaft and H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, CNC ported LT-4 cylinder heads with ARP high-strength head and main studs, 10-rib dedicated belt drive system, larger throttle body, upgraded higher flow exhaust system, and higher capacity high and low pressure fuel system. To complete the engine build, SVE installs its own 2.9-liter supercharger, which results in final power output of 1000 horsepower and 875 pound-feet of torque.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering 2019 Yenko/SC Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 1000 HP Stage II supercharger painted in Red

Additional visual enhancements for the 2019 Yenko/SC Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport consists of 1000 HP supercharged badges on the supercharger, sYc side stripe graphics with matching painted hood, hood grille, roof and decklid stripes, diffuser fins (four) painted in Carbon Flash Metallic, YENKO front fender graphic in body color or colors to match the stripes, sYc center caps for stock wheels, YENKO crest rear fascia badge, 1000 HP hood cowl and rear fascia badges, YENKO 1000 HP supercharged billet aluminum door sill plates with vehicle build number, YENKO crest embroidered premium floor mats in silver, sYc logo door panels, YENKO logo steering wheel applique, YENKO logo seat trim applique (available on Competition Sport seats only) , YENKO 1000 HP supercharged center console power badge with vehicle build number, YENKO 1000 HP supercharged key fobs (two) with vehicle build number, and faux leather bound portfolio with owner's manual, window sticker, and manufacturer's certificate of origin. If for some reason, the list of standard features included in the $69,000 Stage II 1000 horsepower package for the 2019 Yenko/SC Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is not enough, then the customer can also select from the list of optional items like body color painted upper half of rear fascia/diffuser, Z06-style Ground Effects Package including front splitter and side rocker panels painted in Carbon Flash Metallic, Z06 Wickerbill adjustable spoiler center, painted supercharger, painted brake calipers to match the stripes or body color, and black powder coated wheel finish with painted wheel stripes to match the stripes or body color.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering 2019 Yenko/SC Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 835 HP Stage I supercharger finished in Yellow