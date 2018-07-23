2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition: Instant Collector

Topline: On Monday, Toyota announced a new performance package for the 2019 model year 86 sports car: TRD Special Edition. It will be available as a trim level above the 86 and 86 GT for a limited time, and comes with upgrades to its performance, appearance, and interior. What's New: Toyota calls it the most high-performance version available in North America, and they don't do so without reason. Sachs shock absorbers, 18-inch wheels, 215/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, and Brembo brakes appear at all four corners. Front brake rotors come in at 12.8 inches with four-piston calipers, and rear at 12.4 inches, with two-piston calipers.

The 86 TRD Special Edition is rolled through a breadcrumb coating of TRD additives, sticking to its every surface. The TRD-exclusive body kit modifies the car's front and rear bumpers, with the latter accommodating a TRD exhaust with brushed stainless steel tips. Alternate side skirts and a rear wing is rendered in matte black with "color-keyed blades" completes the physical differences. Toyota says you can have the 86 TRD in any color as long as it's Raven black, and can accept the candy corn-like TRD stripe across the doors and front fenders.

Inside, the 86 TRD's black, red-stitched steering wheel offers telescoping and audio control. Red accents continue throughout, appearing on the bucket seats' edging and belts. Faux-suede adorns the dashboard, and a TRD logo decorates the passenger side airbag cover. Many of the 86 GT's luxuries appear as well, including the 4.2-inch center display that shows a G-meter, lap timer, fluid temperatures, and gas mileage.

Six-speed manual and automatic transmissions will be available on the 86 TRD, which will become available in August for a price of $32,420. Only 1,418 will be made. The Drive reached out to Toyota for additional information on the 86 TRD, and we will update when we hear back. Quotable: "In a competitive field overflowing with less-than-svelte sports cars, therein shines Toyota 86, a stylish 2+2 rear-wheel drive coupe adhering to the fundamentals of automotive athleticism: optimal power-to-weight stats, a cunning design, superb balance and feel," states Toyota in the car's press release. "If 'USDA Certified Organic' had a [sports car] category, the 2019 86 TRD Special Edition would be its benchmark."

What You Need to Know: The 86 TRD's price of $32,420 puts it in the firing line of some variants of the Ford Mustang. Dealership markups have stricken sales of similar compact enthusiast cars like the Honda Civic Type R and Ford Focus RS. We would be unsurprised to see dealerships tacking on a few grand to the 86 TRDs they receive, pushing them into competition with cars like the $35,355 Ford Mustang GT, against which its performance compares unfavorably, though both are still some of the most enjoyable drives in their price range.