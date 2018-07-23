Report: Marchionne's Condition 'Irreversible' After Post-Surgery Complications

Reports emerging out of Europe claim that Sergio Marchionne's condition has worsened over the weekend and that the Italian-Canadian executive known for bringing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to profitability has been admitted to an intensive care unit at a Zurich University hospital in Switzerland.

Marchionne underwent shoulder surgery in recent weeks but complications "arose during recuperation" and compromised his overall health, according to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. FCA has yet to release an official statement on its former CEO, but Italian and Swiss newspapers have reported several updates since Saturday afternoon, some of them claiming that Marchionne had confirmed business appointments for late July, meaning that what happened was completely unexpected.