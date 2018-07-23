It's Official: The Detroit Auto Show Abandons January and Moves to June

To most show attendees, NAIAS is simply a place to go look at cool cars and enjoy the latest and greatest from the automotive industry, but to the media and the automotive industry, NAIAS is one dot on a large map that circles the world over the course of a year. Until now, NAIAS kicked things off in January and was followed by the Chicago Auto Show in February and New York in April, before heading across the pond to Europe and Asia. And with Geneva, Frankfurt, Paris, and other shows like Tokyo and Shanghai to keep in mind, deciding on a new date wasn't easy.

"We began by writing all 12 months of the year on the board, and we rapidly landed on two months: June and October," said Muncey. "October would've worked nicely, but it simply would've been moving dates and not reenergizing the show like we really wanted to do."

"It ultimately came down to June, as it fits in rather nicely with Frankfurt and Geneva and it gave us special opportunity to feature the city of Detroit rather than just show. There is so much technology nowadays that must be featured outdoors and we knew June would be our best shot," he said. "Plus, June would allow us to showcase the 'Detroit Summer' which starts with the IndyCar Grand Prix on the first week of June and ends with the Ford fireworks event [which is nationally televised] at the end of the month."