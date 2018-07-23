Lamborghini Recalls Aventador SV for Possible Wheel Detachment

The recall revolves around the center bolts that attach the brake assembly to the wheel hub, which also center the wheel itself during the mounting process. According to the National Highway Safety Administration , these bolts could become loose over time which could cause the brake rotors and calipers to collapse and the wheel to detach. For obvious reasons, this poses a great deal of risk to drivers and bystanders alike.

Lamborghini has released a safety recall for its flagship model the Aventador, and the all-out, super-sports variant of the Aventador, the SV or "Super Veloce."

As a result, the exotic Italian automaker is recalling select 2015 and 2016 Aventador and Aventador SV models worldwide, although it appears that only eight vehicles are affected in the United States. According to the NHTSA, owners will begin to be notified on Aug. 31, and for affected vehicles, dealers "will replace the centering bolts with ones that have thread-locking fluid, free of charge." Affected owners may contact Lamborghini customer service at 1-866-681-6276 and use the reference number L73XR0318.

This news comes just one month after Lamborghini also recalled select Aventador and Aventador Roadster models for stalling when cruising at below 2,000 rpm. The solution to that problem was a simple a software update performed at the dealership, which reinstalled the transmission's program that controls downshifts, engine idling, and off-throttle engine mapping.

As of the time of this writing, Lamborghini or the NHTSA aren't aware of injuries caused by either one of these issues.