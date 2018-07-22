Even Bugatti's Latest Two-Car Chiron Recall is Luxurious

Bugatti is recalling just two of its U.S.-based Chirons over concerns that they may have defective side-impact airbags, a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirms. But it won't be forcing the Chiron owners to pencil a trip to the dealer into their calendars; instead, Bugatti will be dealing with the warranty in the only fashion it knows how: profligately extra.

Since 17 percent of its Chiron owners in the U.S. (Bugatti only sold 12 models in the States) were affected by the recall, Bugatti wanted to ensure that its customers would receive the most premium treatment for their inconvenience. This meant that the affected owners of the $3 million hypercar will receive a recall that most of us peasants will never have the pleasure of experiencing. Read on.

First, Bugatti will dispatch a team of engineers and technicians that it calls "flying doctors," comparing the team to concierge service at a six-star hotel. The doctors will determine if the vehicles do in fact fall into the service criteria before proceeding with the recall, just to ensure that it doesn't waste the owner's time. If the two vehicles are affected, the doctor will arrange one of Bugatti's partners to have the seats to be flown back to Molsheim, France in a special wooden container for further investigation and remedy.