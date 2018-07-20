The Porsche 911 GT2 RS Tames Another Track: New Lap Record at The Bend Motorsport Park

Another month, another lap record for Porsche. The brand announced Friday that the 911 GT2 RS has lapped The Bend Motorsport Park in 3:24.079, the fastest time ever recorded at Australia's wildest race track.

The Bend Motorsport Park is Australia's newest track, and it's the second longest permanent track in the world, beaten only by the Nürburgring's Nordschleife circuit. The track's full circuit, "The Bend," measures 4.79 miles long and consists of 35 corners. It only just recently opened last April and is located in Tailem Bend, South Australia.

Collaborating with Porsche Cars Australia, V8 Supercars racer and MOTOR Magazine test driver Warren Luff had the honor of the setting the maiden lap record at The Bend. “It’s certainly been a highlight in my career – something that I’ll remember for a very long time," Luff said. "It was a privilege to do it in such a special car.”