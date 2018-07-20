Mark Wahlberg Becomes Car Salesman After Buying Ohio Dealership

Model, rapper, movie star, burger proprietor, and now car salesman; "Marky Mark" Wahlberg has found a new entrepreneurial venture in the world of automobiles after becoming the owner of a Chevrolet dealership in Columbus, Ohio.

Wahlberg has been a businessman for quite some time, owning several ventures stemming from his chain of burger joints to a bottled water company. After speaking with Jay Feldman, a long-term colleague, Wahlberg found himself in a position to invest in a another undertaking. The two have had a business history together since they met on the set of a movie Wahlberg was filming in 2013, which resulted in Feldman investing in several of Wahlberg's Wahlburgers restaurants in Ohio and Georgia.

Despite owning a Toyota Sienna, Wahlberg's love of baseball, capitalism, and cars make an American brand like Chevy seemingly fitting for his choice of dealership. While it may be his first professional venture into the world of automobiles, it certainly is not his business partner's first rodeo. Feldman already owns eight other Chevy showrooms across the country, making the decision for the duo to purchase an already-established dealership quite easy.

"I am continuously looking for ways to innovate my brand and engage in businesses I am passionate about," Wahlberg said in a statement. "I love cars and the chance to work with an experienced, proven dealer-operator like Jay and represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet inspired me to get involved."

The search for the dealership first began in 2017 and eventually led the pair to Columbus for their acquisition where they made an offer on Bobby Layman Chevrolet. The owner, who passed away in 2014, had reportedly left a very positive lifelong impact on the community with his bubbly commercials and all-around good attitude. Feldman seemingly wants to continue, proclaiming that Wahlberg's brand is all about America, and that using the actor's face to draw in business allows them to do something special for the greater Columbus area.

Feldman and Wahlberg aren't just stopping here. Though it may be the partners' first joint-dealership investment, it isn't planned to be their last, nor something that Wahlberg just plans to license his name out to. Feldman told local news sources that Wahlberg plans to make regular visits to the Columbus area and would not be an absentee owner. Fortunately for the celebrity, he probably won't be the one doing the legwork to get you in the driver's seat.