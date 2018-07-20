UPDATED: Sudden Storm Sinks Missouri Boating Attraction, Death Toll Rises to 17

A flash weather event struck in southwestern Missouri on Thursday, leading to disaster for a local boating attraction and onboard tourists.

Thursday afternoon, 31 passengers boarded a Ride the Ducks Branson tour boat and set out on Table Rock Lake. As they were on the water, a sudden storm grew increasingly dangerous, and ultimately capsized the vessel. As of Friday at 9:00 a.m. EST, tragically, 13 of those 31 passengers—including children—have been reported dead.

Divers are currently continuing their search for the remaining persons, though Missouri Governor Mike Parson told CNN's "News Day" that it "doesn't look very good for survival." Seven people were reported injured but alive, including the boat's captain, and were taken to local hospitals for emergency care.

Jim Pattison Jr., president of the Ride the Ducks Branson's parent company, told CNN that the 68 mph gusts of wind and major waves "came out of nowhere."

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area at 6:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. EST), which was approximately 30 minutes before the boat capsized.

Key figures including President Donald Trump have taken to Twitter and other channels to express their condolences since the incident was reported.