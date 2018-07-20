This Custom Hummer Is Riding on Air

A month ago, custom shop Mil-Spec Automotive revealed its "Launch Edition" truck, an attempt to turn the spartan Hummer H1 into a luxury 4x4 by dumping obscene amounts of money into it. With its $200,000 base price tag, just about everything aside from the H1's original frame saw an upgrade. Mil-Spec put a ton of focus into adding sound-deadening and making the Hummer much more livable than General Motors ever did. Now, the shop has come out with another build that ups the comfort ante by including air-ride technology.

The 002 build, Mil-Spec's first customer-commissioned truck, differs from the basic Launch Edition in a few key points. It's built in the slant-back body style, while the launch vehicle was a shortbed pickup. This particular build has also been optioned out with a distressed hide leather interior. The big selling point of 002, however, is the fact that it's equipped with two airbag systems. One in the suspension, and one in the seats. In conjunction with each other, these systems smooth out the Humvee's rough factory ride.