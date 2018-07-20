Could There Be a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 'Redeye' in the Works?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is, by all means, one of the most outrageous and fastest vehicles currently in production. However, a recent upgrade to the Hellcat's supercharged Hemi powerplant could mean that if Jeep decides to follow suit, the Trackhawk could be one of the most bonkers vehicles in the world, and the fastest SUV ever made—period. What exactly am I talking about? Jeep is owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which is why the engine found under the hood of the Trackhawk is basically the same block that's in the mighty Dodge Hellcat Challenger and Charger. A few weeks ago Dodge announced a new version of its 707-horsepower muscle car, the Hellcat Redeye, which took things to an even higher level by installing the engine from the Dodge Demon into a Challenger Hellcat widebody. As a result, the Redeye boasts a stupefying 797 horsepower—just 43 shy of the Demon.

FCA 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

“For ’19 we’re going to do a Redeye," said Steve Beahm, head of Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat for FCA North America. "It’s a Hellcat that’s been possessed by a Demon.” Could FCA build a good enough business plan to do the same to the Jeep Trackhawk? Well, if they could get the bean counters to approve a 707-horsepower SUV, what's 90 ponies more? I reached out to Jeep for comment but received the following: "I can’t comment on future product," said a Jeep spokesperson via email.

FCA Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus.