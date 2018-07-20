Could There Be a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 'Redeye' in the Works?
Upping the ante would make the Trackhawk the fastest SUV in the world, again.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is, by all means, one of the most outrageous and fastest vehicles currently in production. However, a recent upgrade to the Hellcat's supercharged Hemi powerplant could mean that if Jeep decides to follow suit, the Trackhawk could be one of the most bonkers vehicles in the world, and the fastest SUV ever made—period.
What exactly am I talking about? Jeep is owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which is why the engine found under the hood of the Trackhawk is basically the same block that's in the mighty Dodge Hellcat Challenger and Charger. A few weeks ago Dodge announced a new version of its 707-horsepower muscle car, the Hellcat Redeye, which took things to an even higher level by installing the engine from the Dodge Demon into a Challenger Hellcat widebody. As a result, the Redeye boasts a stupefying 797 horsepower—just 43 shy of the Demon.
“For ’19 we’re going to do a Redeye," said Steve Beahm, head of Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat for FCA North America. "It’s a Hellcat that’s been possessed by a Demon.”
Could FCA build a good enough business plan to do the same to the Jeep Trackhawk? Well, if they could get the bean counters to approve a 707-horsepower SUV, what's 90 ponies more? I reached out to Jeep for comment but received the following:
"I can’t comment on future product," said a Jeep spokesperson via email.
As of right now, the Lamborghini Urus is technically the world's fastest SUV thanks to its top speed of 186 miles per hour versus the Trackhawk's 180, and both behemoths are tied in the zero-60 department at 3.5 seconds. However, a previous experience at the wheel of the Trackhawk delivered a 3.4-second zero-to-60 run in the dead of winter and with worn tires, but that's beside the point.
Could Jeep actually fit the Demon's crate engine into the Grand Cherokee's body? It's likely that it could, but tweaks to the ECU and other minor components could easily increase the Trackhawk's horsepower without actually swapping the menacing 6.2-liter motor.
In a nutshell, should Jeep walk in the footsteps of its demented siblings, a 797-horsepower Trackhawk "Redeye" could easily and officially claim the title of the world's fastest SUV. Just one question remains: what will they call it?
