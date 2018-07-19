This Car Is Holding Up the House It Crashed Into

Anthony Perente of Warwick, Rhode Island, was in his living room with his mother Tuesday night when a car suddenly crashed into the house right where they were standing, reports NBC 10 News.

"I just saw him coming towards me and coming towards me and I don't think he's going to stop and then all of a sudden, it just jolted me out of the chair," Perente said to NBC 10 News.

A male driver in his 20s and a female passenger were in the vehicle along with a child. Two people, including Perente's mother, were sent to the hospital, but amazingly no one was hurt in the crash.