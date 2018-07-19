This Car Is Holding Up the House It Crashed Into
The crash knocked the house off of its foundation.
Anthony Perente of Warwick, Rhode Island, was in his living room with his mother Tuesday night when a car suddenly crashed into the house right where they were standing, reports NBC 10 News.
"I just saw him coming towards me and coming towards me and I don't think he's going to stop and then all of a sudden, it just jolted me out of the chair," Perente said to NBC 10 News.
A male driver in his 20s and a female passenger were in the vehicle along with a child. Two people, including Perente's mother, were sent to the hospital, but amazingly no one was hurt in the crash.
What happened to the house, however, is another story. The impact was hard enough to move the house off its foundation, where it came to rest on top of the car that crashed into it. Authorities deemed the house uninhabitable in its current condition.
"Part of the back tires of the car are actually in the basement. It knocked out the foundation wall, so the car might be supporting the house right now," Perente said. His insurance company is investigating the situation, and though no final decision has been made, they have said it is likely the house will need to be torn down. Cars are totaled because of crashes all the time, but not so much with houses. Do you think we may see this house up for auction at a salvage yard? What will its Carfax look like?
