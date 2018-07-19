All-New 2019 Audi A8 Sedan Has Higher Starting Price Than BMW 7-Series

Audi's top of the line sedan, the all-new A8, has made its first appearance on the company's website and online configurator. As a result, we now know that the stretched-out executive sedan will cost $83,800 plus a $995 destination charge, making the "out-the-door" starting price a hefty $84,795.

The European version of the new-generation A8 was announced early last year, with the initial media drives of the European model taking place almost a year ago in October 2017. However, it's now known that the United States-bound A8 will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine that produces 335 horsepower and aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.