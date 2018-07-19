All-New 2019 Audi A8 Sedan Has Higher Starting Price Than BMW 7-Series
The executive-grade sedan starts at $83,800 plus a $995 destination charge.
Audi's top of the line sedan, the all-new A8, has made its first appearance on the company's website and online configurator. As a result, we now know that the stretched-out executive sedan will cost $83,800 plus a $995 destination charge, making the "out-the-door" starting price a hefty $84,795.
The European version of the new-generation A8 was announced early last year, with the initial media drives of the European model taking place almost a year ago in October 2017. However, it's now known that the United States-bound A8 will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine that produces 335 horsepower and aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.
The current configurator does not list any other additional engines at this time, but it's safe to assume that higher performance configurations will emerge in due time, including an all-new and more powerful Audi S8.
What the configurator does show, is a variety of 10 different exterior colors, standard features such as adaptive air suspension, Bang & Olufsen sound system, and 19-inch wheels (20-inch optional). Furthermore, LED lighting is standard, but Audi's HD LED-Matrix headlight system costs $3,400, the executive rear seat package $7,550, all-wheel steering $1,950, night vision with pedestrian detection $2,300, and the upgraded version of the Bang & Olufsen sound system a whopping $5,900.
After tinkering with the configurator for a bit, we realized that a fully decked-out 2019 Audi A8 sedan comes in at around $127,000. It's worth mentioning that its rival the BMW 7-Series can also reach such stratospheric pricing despite starting out at $150 less than the Audi. However, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which can surpass the $140,000 mark starts out a bit higher at $90,895.
