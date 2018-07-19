2019 Nissan Leaf Nismo: Electric Kanjozoku

Year, Make, Model: Only available in Japan, the 2019 Nissan Leaf Nismo is what happens when you really want a GT-R but your side gig as an Uber driver calls for four doors, seating for five, and something that gets more than 18 miles per gallon.

What's New: No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. Nissan has gone and given its Leaf electric compact the Nismo treatment, proving that you don't have to be in the entertainment biz to jump a shark. The company was vague on how much faster the Leaf Nismo would be over vanilla Leafs—Nissan merely says the car gets a "custom tuning computer" for "strong acceleration." However, the sportier Leaf gets a handful of additions that make it look faster and perhaps feel a smidge more athletic in the twisties.