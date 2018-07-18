A 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Had 15-Mile Lifespan

A lovely 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is currently looking for a new loving home after being abused by its previous owner who must have left it for dead on the side of the road after realizing that a 460-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive car simply was too much for him or her. Oh, and after smashing into an immovable object, too.

Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately for innocent bystanders, the former owner of this lovely Sebring Orange 'Vette found out rather quickly that a machine of this caliber must be treated with respect. How quickly? Just 15 miles. According to Copart, the salvage vehicle auction company in charge of selling the disfigured beauty, this 2019 Grand Sport has only 15 miles on the odometer in addition to front-end and undercarriage damage.