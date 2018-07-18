Toyota Brought Together All Five Generations of the Supra

During this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Toyota snuck off with the recently "revealed" fifth-generation Supra and held a super-secret owners meeting with 84 of the U.K.'s most devoted Supra owners and fans, bringing together all five generations of Supra for the first time ever.

At a "top secret location" in Sussex, the group of Supra-heads was treated to a close look at the upcoming A90 which was driven in by chief engineer Tetsuya Tada himself, the man also responsible for the 86 and its Subaru BRZ twin. After presenting the new car on a rotating stage, Tada apparently got to mingle with the fans and talk shop about his "new baby" and the six years of development it took to bring it to life.