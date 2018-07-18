Toyota Confirms the Supra Will Be Available with a Four Cylinder

Another day, another piece of the MkV Toyota Supra puzzle is revealed. After we learned of the car's approximate torque and weight figures, Road & Track's Bozi Tatarevic has dug up a "transmission catalog" from gearbox builder ZF that outlines the upcoming Toyota's powertrain options.

According to the document, the new Supra will be available with a 335-horsepower, 3.0-liter, twin-turbo straight-six. The sports car will also be available with a 2.0-liter, turbo four-cylinder making 261 horses. The four-pot option's existence was then reportedly confirmed by Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada when he spoke to Road & Track at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Toyota man also said that the 2.0-liter car will be lighter, have "much better weight distribution," and sharper turn-in. Should make it the purist's choice, especially considering Tada's instructions to those who intend to perform a 2JZ engine swap: "Please buy the four-cylinder. It will be cheaper."

Yes, the new Supra's engine bay will apparently fit Toyota's legendary 2JZ.