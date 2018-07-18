Lego Announces Goldfinger Aston Martin DB5 Set

The Danish toymaker announced Wednesday that it will release a licensed Aston Martin DB5 set, complete with the hidden gadgets and weaponry that graced the car in the classic spy thriller Goldfinger.

Under the hood lives a scaled-down likeness of the real car's 4.0-liter, dual overhead cam inline-six engine, and the car phone decorates the model's interior where the hideaway tracking screen that James Bond used to follow Tilly Masterson through Switzerland can be seen.