Porsche's Massive Display Is Star of Goodwood Festival of Speed

In honor of the 70th anniversary of the brand's first production car, Porsche was the featured marque at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, the third time Porsche has been granted the prestigious title. This privilege granted the Stuttgartians the largest display at the festival and Porsche gave us a rundown of the exhibition in a press release this week.

The main perk of being the honored guest at Goodwood is having a massive sculpture built for you on the front lawn of the Goodwood Estate, called the Central Feature. For Porsche's sculpture, the designers went with a seven-pointed star atop a large spire, measuring 171 feet tall and 4.7 inches thick. Affixed to all but the tallest point were six of Porsche's most iconic cars: a 356, a 911 (911 R to be exact), a 917 race car in Gulf livery, a 959 rally car, a 918 Spyder hypercar, and a 919 Hybrid, Porsche's untamed prototype race car.

At the base of the sculpture sat Porsche's 356-inspired 911 Speedster Concept, which made its official public debut at the Festival of Speed. Six iconic Porsche race cars rounded off the display, including the 1962 804 Formula 1 (Porsche's only dedicated F1 car), 1974 911 Carrera RSR Turbo 2.1, 1978 935/78 "Moby Dick," 1984 911 Carrera 3.2 4x4 Type 953 Paris-Dakar rally car, 1987 962 C, and 1988 2704 Indycar.