Watch This Range Rover Go Up the Goodwood Hillclimb on Two Wheels

Stunt driver Terry Grant set a two-wheeled world record this past weekend at the Goodwood Hillclimb and, get this, absolutely no motorcycles were involved.

With the left side of the car sticking up in the air, Grant piloted a Range Rover Sport SVR all the way up Lord March's 1.16-mile driveway. With a time of 2:24.5, he set a Guinness World Record for the fastest two-wheeled mile, beating the previous record of 2:55 set by himself back in 2011 in a Nissan Juke by over 30 seconds.

You think you're talented behind the wheel? Prepare to be humbled.