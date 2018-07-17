Watch This Range Rover Go Up the Goodwood Hillclimb on Two Wheels
Stunt driver Terry Grant set a new world record for the fastest two-wheeled mile.
Stunt driver Terry Grant set a two-wheeled world record this past weekend at the Goodwood Hillclimb and, get this, absolutely no motorcycles were involved.
With the left side of the car sticking up in the air, Grant piloted a Range Rover Sport SVR all the way up Lord March's 1.16-mile driveway. With a time of 2:24.5, he set a Guinness World Record for the fastest two-wheeled mile, beating the previous record of 2:55 set by himself back in 2011 in a Nissan Juke by over 30 seconds.
You think you're talented behind the wheel? Prepare to be humbled.
Absolute witchcraft, I tell you.
I couldn't help but chuckle, however, when the announcers point to, among other things, the bright summer sun shining into Grant's eyes as "also something very difficult for him" which I feel like could be negated with a decent pair of sunglasses. But hey, what do I know?
Grant went out for an attempt earlier in the day that ended a little less successfully. Here's that run:
A couple years ago, stunt driver Han Yue pulled a similar stunt, taking a modified Mini Cooper around all 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring Nordschleife on just two wheels.
The Range Rover Sport SVR starts at $113,600. That presumably does not include a half-ramp nor a warranty that covers any suspension and body damage caused by trying this sort of thing at home.
