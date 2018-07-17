New Toyota Supra Will Make F-Car Torque While Weighing 500 Pounds Less

As we slowly inch closer to the new Toyota Supra's full, uncamouflaged reveal early next year, more details on the upcoming sports car continue to come to light. Thanks to a report by Autocar, we now know what to expect in terms of torque and weight.

Speaking to the British publication at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed where a camouflaged, production Supra made its way up the famous hill climb, chief engineer Tetsuya Tada says that the upcoming Toyota sports car will produce torque commensurate with the hardcore F cars from luxury subbrand Lexus while weighing significantly less.

"I can't disclose specific figures, but the output of this engine is on a par with that which we have with the F-Series from Lexus," Tada told Autocar. "But you can imagine from seeing it that the car is light and compact—its wheelbase is even shorter than the 86’s. It's around [440 to 660 pounds] lighter than the F-Series."