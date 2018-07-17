Larry Chen Explains How He Photographed the 2018 Long Beach Grand Prix

Larry Chen is one of the most well-known automotive photographers in the world. He is the official shooter for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the Mint 400, and the Formula Drift series. In fact, if you've attended an FD event before, you've probably heard the crowd chanting "Larry! Larry!"

The Drive has covered Chen before. Back in February, he was featured in a video on Hoonigan's YouTube channel when he was shooting the King of the Hammers race. Being a part of Hoonigan himself, he has even brought his own personal ride, an SR20-powered Datsun 240z, by Hoonigan's Donut Garage to play around with.

This time Chen was featured in a video for Hoonigan's behind-the-scenes channel, Hoonigan Bonus. In the video, Chen talks about his main task at the Long Beach Grand Prix, which was to shoot photos of the IMSA Mazda RT24-P prototypes. To get as many shots as he could, from as many angles as possible.