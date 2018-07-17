2019 Acura MDX: Minor Enhancements and an A-Spec Trim Highlight Changes to the CUV

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Acura MDX

Topline: For 2019, Acura updates the MDX with new luxury and performance enhancements along with a first-ever A-Spec sport appearance package which includes wider wheels and tires along with other trim exclusive features.

What's New: Following a major design refresh in 2017 and key technology updates in 2018, the 2019 Acura MDX builds on these changes by adding new interior features which are designed to increase the three-row crossover's luxury quotient.

Inside, these new features consist of an available authentic Desert Olive Ash wood trim, high-contrast seat and door panel stitching, and contrasting front seat side garnishes. The driver and front passenger's seats now come standard with four-way power adjustable lumbar support, while the Technology and Entertainment packages get an updated second-row seat configuration, which enables easier access to the third-row seats. When equipped with Advance Package, the 2019 Acura MDX also features a matching wood center console trim.

For 2019, the color palette for the MDX increases by five colors to a new grand total of nine colors. These consist of four new premium colors, which are Apex Blue Pearl, Performance Red, Majestic Black Pearl, and Canyon Bronze Metallic. Gunmetal Metallic is a new, non-premium color option which joins the existing color choices of White Diamond Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Fathom Blue Pearl. However, Apex Blue Pearl is exclusively available on the MDX A-Spec variant.