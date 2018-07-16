Stranded Driver Drinks From Radiator for Week After Crash

An Oregon woman was rescued a week after a crash that stranded her with injuries at the bottom of a cliff in California.

Angela Hernandez, 23, of Portland, Oregon was driving her Jeep Patriot south on Highway 1 near Nacimiento Fergusson Road to visit her sister in Los Angeles July 6, when she swerved to avoid an animal, reports Reuters. Her evasive action sent her down a 200-foot cliff, and her impact was reported to have caused Hernandez an undisclosed shoulder injury, and a likely concussion.

Hernandez safely extracted herself from the partially-submerged Jeep, and reportedly subsisted on the contents of her vehicle's radiator for a week. Whether Hernandez attempted to alert authorities (or was even capable) to her plight was not disclosed.