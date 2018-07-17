The Five Best Moments from the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed wrapped up on Sunday, and the show was truly unforgettable. The 25th anniversary edition of Goodwood may be the best version yet, and has certainly cemented the Festival of Speed as one of the best automotive events out there. We've compiled a list of the five best moments from this year's celebration of all things fast.

Narrowing down the most notable bits from this year's FOS is admittedly a difficult task, as so much cool stuff happened during the four days of Goodwood. Formula 1 cars, American stock cars, Formula Drift builds, and other legendary race cars all participated in the Goodwood Hillclimb together. Countless manufacturers debuted new cars at the festival, most in style. For this list, we've chosen our favorite moments, ones that defined Goodwood this year and will be remembered for festivals to come.

Volkswagen I.D. R Third Fastest Ever at Goodwood Hillclimb