The Five Best Moments from the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed
This year's rendition of the Festival of Speed was an unforgettable experience.
The 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed wrapped up on Sunday, and the show was truly unforgettable. The 25th anniversary edition of Goodwood may be the best version yet, and has certainly cemented the Festival of Speed as one of the best automotive events out there. We've compiled a list of the five best moments from this year's celebration of all things fast.
Narrowing down the most notable bits from this year's FOS is admittedly a difficult task, as so much cool stuff happened during the four days of Goodwood. Formula 1 cars, American stock cars, Formula Drift builds, and other legendary race cars all participated in the Goodwood Hillclimb together. Countless manufacturers debuted new cars at the festival, most in style. For this list, we've chosen our favorite moments, ones that defined Goodwood this year and will be remembered for festivals to come.
Volkswagen I.D. R Third Fastest Ever at Goodwood Hillclimb
After setting a new overall record time at Pikes Peak last month, Romaine Dumas and the Volkswagen I.D.R hillclimb car headed to England to chase the electric car record at the Goodwood Hillclimb. Not only did the I.D R beat that record, but its 43.86-second run was the fastest during the timed shootout on Sunday, and the third fastest time ever. Strangely, the I.D. R stormed up the hill 0.81 seconds faster than that in Saturday's qualifying session. Below is the car's official lap during the timed shootout.
Autonomous Race Car Makes Historic Driverless Run up the Hill
The Roborace Robocar, a fully-autonomous, fully-electric race car made history on Friday by being the first car to successfully make it up the complex Goodwood Hillclimb...with no driver. With an arsenal of sensors and an artificial intelligence program at its disposal, the Robocar navigated the 1.16-mile course with no hiccups and at a reasonable speed. It's lap wasn't half as fast as some of the cars that made the drive, but for now we aren't comfortable with a driverless car tackling its maiden hillclimb at full throttle.
Terry Grant Sets World Record on Two Wheels in a Range Rover
A 2 minute, 24.5-second run doesn't seem like a fast time up the Goodwood Hillclimb, especially for something on two wheels. That is, unless stunt driver Terry Grant is involved. Driving a car nearly on its side has become a tradition at the Festival of Speed for Grant, and this year he took another record for fastest mile completed by a car on two wheels, using a Range Rover Sport SVR. Grant had crashed at the flint wall while attempting the run earlier in the day, but luckily the car wasn't even scuffed and he took the title in the video below.
70 Land Rovers Parade Up the Hill for Its 70th Birthday
Land Rover is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and its birthday festivities include gathering 70 loyal owners and their cars for a leisurely drive up the Goodwood Hillclimb, which occurred on Thursday. The star-studded cast of 4x4s included the first ever Land Rover prototype (1947 Hue 166) and one of the last Defenders to roll off the production line. The 10-minute video below is sure to make any Land Rover enthusiast beam.
New and Old Bullitt Mustangs Climb the Hill Together
At the beginning of 2018, the second of the two original 1968 Dark Highland Green Mustangs piloted by Steve McQueen in Bullitt resurfaced, and went on display at the North American International Auto Show to celebrate the debut of the all-new Mustang Bullitt. Both cars reunited at the 2018 Festival of Speed for a run up the hill.
We've barely scratched the surface of all of the interesting cars, moments, people, and records that the 2018 Festival of Speed brought us. What was your favorite thing at Goodwood this year?
- RELATEDVodafone Drone Sets Guinness World Record at Goodwood Festival of SpeedThe Goodwood Festival is in full swing and Vodafone just broke a Guinness World Record for fastest speed by a remote-controlled tilt-rotor aircraft.READ NOW
- RELATEDLong Tailed McLaren P1 GT by Lanzante Debuts at Goodwood Festival of SpeedThe creators of the street-legal P1 LM have built an F1 Long Tail-inspired car as well.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin is Debuting a Radical V-8-powered Cygnet at GoodwoodIf you thought the Valkyrie was mental, wait till you see this pocket rocket.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the New Toyota Supra Run the Goodwood Hill ClimbWe've only been waiting a decade to hear what the new Supra sounds like.READ NOW
- RELATEDLotus Unveils Two Special Edition Exiges to Celebrate Its Formula 1 MilestonesThese one-off Exige variants pay tribute to the iconic Lotus Type 49 and 79 Formula 1 cars.READ NOW