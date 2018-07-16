Charity Group Omaze Offers Chance to Win Supercar Track Day with Actress Michelle Rodriguez

Yet another celebrity has partnered with charity campaign site Omaze to give away an experience that should be enticing to cars nerds. This time around, actress Michelle Rodriguez of Avatar, Lost, and the Fast and Furious series , is taking the contest winner and a friend out to Exotics Racing in Las Vegas.

Exotics Racing is a sports car rental service that lets customers take exotic rides for laps around a specialized track located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. According to the Omaze campaign page, the contest winners will be able to access Exotics Racing's full stable of "Ferraris, Lamborghinis and even Aston Martins—take your pick."

After a day at track, the winner and their friend can meet up with Michelle Rodriguez once again for free bottle service at a club on the Las Vegas strip. The experience also includes airfare and a stay at a four-star hotel for both participants.