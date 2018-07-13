Police Bodycam Shows Arizona State Congressman Boast About Speeding
The lawmaker also bragged that his Lexus 'goes 140.'
Local news agency Parker Live recently obtained information on a police traffic stop involving Arizona 5th district representative Paul Mosley. Around 4:30 p.m., March 27, Mosley's Lexus LS400 was pulled over by a La Paz County Sheriff's Deputy after allegedly weaving through traffic and driving 97 mph in a 55 mph zone.
According to the deputy's police report, Mosley began waving his government identification outside the car, and pleaded with the officer to be let off the hook. "I explained the reason for the stop to Mosley and asked if there was any reason he was traveling so fast. I informed Mosley that 97 mph in a 55 mph zone is considered criminal speed. Mosley stated he was just in a hurry to get home to surprise his family in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Mosley also told me that I should just let him go and that I shouldn’t waste anymore of my time dealing with him due to his immunity as a government official.”
Mosley then began to boast about his prior acts of speeding. That conversation was caught on the officer's camera, and has since been uploaded to Parker Live's YouTube channel.
The deputy let the congressman go with a warning, as Arizona law does indeed protect legislative officials from arrest "in all cases except treason, felony, and breach of the peace."
After news of this traffic stop went public, Mosley made a post to his Facebook page, stating, "I would like to apologize to my colleagues and constituents, as well as law enforcement, for my conduct on March 27th, 2018, which is shown in the recently-released video. My desire to get home to see my family does not justify how fast I was speeding nor my reference to legislative immunity when being pulled over. Legislative immunity is a serious responsibility and should not be taken lightly or abused. In addition, my jokes about frequently driving over 100 miles per hour during my 3-hour commute to and from the capitol were entirely inappropriate and showed extremely bad judgement on my part, for which I am truly sorry. I have no excuse for any of this, only regret of my actions, a hope for forgiveness and a commitment that it will not happen again."
This incident shows that while some government officials may have immunity from traffic violations, no one is too immune to having their egregious behavior posted online for everyone to see.
- RELATEDHere are the Best and Worst States for Speeding Infractions, RankedTurns out, you really don't wanna get caught driving recklessly in Oregon.READ NOW
- RELATEDMinnesota Man Arrested After Spreading Nails on Road to 'Punish' Speeding DriversBecause vigilante justice always works out.READ NOW
- RELATEDIndiana State Trooper Hits 150 MPH To Chase Down Speeding Dodge Challenger HellcatHave Hellcat, will speed.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Orleans Speed Camera Has Been Issuing Speeding Tickets to Parked Cars For YearsSo this is how the robot uprising begins.READ NOW
- RELATEDPolice Chief Wants Zero Tolerance for Speeding'They need to understand the law is set at the limit for a reason. They should not come whingeing to us about getting caught.'READ NOW