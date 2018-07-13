Police Bodycam Shows Arizona State Congressman Boast About Speeding

Local news agency Parker Live recently obtained information on a police traffic stop involving Arizona 5th district representative Paul Mosley. Around 4:30 p.m., March 27, Mosley's Lexus LS400 was pulled over by a La Paz County Sheriff's Deputy after allegedly weaving through traffic and driving 97 mph in a 55 mph zone.

According to the deputy's police report, Mosley began waving his government identification outside the car, and pleaded with the officer to be let off the hook. "I explained the reason for the stop to Mosley and asked if there was any reason he was traveling so fast. I informed Mosley that 97 mph in a 55 mph zone is considered criminal speed. Mosley stated he was just in a hurry to get home to surprise his family in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Mosley also told me that I should just let him go and that I shouldn’t waste anymore of my time dealing with him due to his immunity as a government official.”

Mosley then began to boast about his prior acts of speeding. That conversation was caught on the officer's camera, and has since been uploaded to Parker Live's YouTube channel.