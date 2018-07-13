2019 Maserati Levante GTS: The Cheapest Ferrari V-8 in the Game

Visually setting itself apart from lesser Levantes, the GTS comes with distinct front and rear fascias that Maserati describes as "sporty yet sophisticated." Climbing inside, Levante GTS owners are treated to full premium leather, sport pedals, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system as standard.

Maserati also highlights the Levante's newly redesigned shift lever that replaces the one that found itself the subject of a recall last year. Connecting the driver to an eight-speed ZF transmission, the new stick apparently has "a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel, and improved operation."

Quotable: Addressing the Italian crossover's handling chops, Maserati's press release reads, "The rigid and perfectly balanced Levante chassis has been tuned to effortlessly handle the immense power of the GTS, providing a driving experience true to the GranTurismo pedigree of this new V-8 Maserati of SUVs."

What You Need to Know: Starting at $119,980, the GTS will be the cheapest way to get a V-8-powered Maserati SUV without shelling out for the full-fat, $169,980 Trofeo. We suspect this will make it the Goldilocks choice in the Levante range and very likely the cheapest way to get yourself a new Ferrari V-8.