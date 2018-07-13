Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner Achieves Peak Bentley

As of 2019, Bentley has been around for an entire century. To mark the occasion, the luxury automaker is introducing a special edition of the Mulsanne dubbed the W.O. Edition by Mulliner, named after the company's original founder, W.O. Bentley.

Limited to just 100 units, one for every year Bentley's been in business, the W.O. Mulsanne packs trimmings inspired by the 8 Litre from the early 1930s, the last car designed by W.O. himself. It features an Onyx paint job, a vertically-slatted chrome grille, and black wheels. On the inside, the car gets four different types of wood, lambswool rugs, aluminum, er, aluminium brightwork, and W.O. Bentley's signature stitched into the seats.